Marvel Rivals leak teases debut of two major characters

Fans of Marvel Rivals can expect exciting updates as a recent leak suggests that two popular characters, Deadpool and Daredevil, are set to join the game’s roster.

According to reports from leaker X0XLEAK, audio files featuring interactions with these characters have been discovered, hinting strongly at their upcoming inclusion.

The leaked voice lines include conversations where characters like Venom and Squirrel Girl reference Daredevil, while other heroes such as Hulk, Storm, Punisher, and Doctor Strange are heard interacting with Deadpool.

Hero voice interactions w/ Daredevil pic.twitter.com/xlRCUnGIL6 — X0XLEAK (@X0X_LEAK) August 25, 2025

Hero voice interactions w/ Deadpool pic.twitter.com/MSGT2fSTtU — X0XLEAK (@X0X_LEAK) August 25, 2025



This development has sparked excitement among players eagerly anticipating new additions. Currently, Marvel Rivals offers a roster of around 40 characters, leaving plenty of room for future expansions.

Previous leaks have proven accurate, with characters like Jean Grey and Emma Frost making their way into the game after being revealed early. This adds credibility to the latest reports about Deadpool and Daredevil.

Deadpool is expected to bring his trademark humour and unique combat style, potentially incorporating his katanas and breaking the fourth wall.

Daredevil, known for his heightened senses and agility, will add a fresh dynamic to Marvel Rivals with his combat skills and iconic billy club.

Although there is no official confirmation yet, the leak has provided solid evidence, raising expectations within the Marvel Rivals community.

Players are now waiting for an official announcement from the developers to confirm the arrival of these two fan-favourite heroes.

Earlier, developer NetEase introduced a new map, gameplay mode and free rewards in the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes on Thursday.

Since its launch in December last year, the game has been receiving positive reviews as gamers get to play as 40 characters from the Marvel comics.

NetEase has been rolling out new updates and patch notes to improve the game, while giving players new content as they progress in the game.

The new Marvel Rivals patch notes, which were deployed on Thursday, August 21, added Klyntar: Throne of Knull, a map that comes with a new gameplay mode Resource Rumble.

As per the August 21 update, fans can get free rewards, including the Doctor Strange – Old Man Strange Costume.