Marvel Rivals Season 5 trailer confirms Rogue and Gambit as new playable heroes

Fans of the Marvel Rivals universe are buzzing. Everyone had their suspicions, of course—Rogue and Gambit were already hinted at through leaks and a cheeky TikTok promo—but now it’s official. Marvel Rivals Season 5 is about to kick off, and the trailer confirms the fan-favorite duo is front and center.

The new cinematic trailer doesn’t just drop the characters; it dives right into the drama. Rogue and Gambit are gearing up for a wedding—but as usual, nothing goes smoothly in the Marvel multiverse. A timestream entanglement shatters their big moment on Krakoa before Gambit can even get that ring on her finger. Classic.

But don’t expect Gambit to throw in the towel. He’s heading off on what the trailer calls a daring cosmic heist, hunting down the universe’s rarest ring to reclaim the moment time snatched from them. It’s cinematic, it’s chaotic, and it perfectly sets the tone for what Marvel Rivals Season 5 promises to be: high stakes, high drama, and a little chaos sprinkled in.

Interestingly, the trailer gives us almost nothing on gameplay or character abilities, which is actually kind of exciting. It’s all about story and stakes this time. For players itching to jump in, Marvel Rivals Season 5 officially drops on November 14, 2025, and we’ll likely get a trickle of character teasers leading up to that date.

Meanwhile, the franchise is showing signs of life beyond Season 5. The PvE Zombies mode gave a nice boost to player activity on Steam, proving there’s still a dedicated fanbase hungry for more. On the flip side, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has been pushed to late 2026, so fans will have to be patient for that adventure.

All in all, Marvel Rivals Season 5 looks like it’s shaping up to be a big one. Rogue and Gambit finally have their moment, the story promises plenty of twists, and the community is already gearing up for what could be the most talked-about season yet.