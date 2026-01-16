Marvel Rivals Season 6: Deadpool lands, battle pass & events launched — Full patch notes inside

Marvel Rivals season 6 is live, and it’s one of the biggest updates the game has seen in months. Along with adding Deadpool as the latest playable character, the update comes packed with full patch notes detailing balance changes, new events, cosmetics, and system improvements. Players who’ve been away for a while now have plenty of reasons to jump back in.

Deadpool, teased last month, is finally playable. He’s the first character in Marvel Rivals who can handle multiple roles at once, which will shake up the meta and force teams to rethink strategies. Competitive players, in particular, will want to quickly get familiar with what he can do.

Deadpool Changes the Game

Deadpool is built to be chaotic and flexible. Katanas, healing factor, and his unpredictable playstyle make him a true game-changer. His arrival isn’t just cosmetic — he will directly influence how matches unfold, especially in higher-level play.

Hero Tweaks and Balance Updates in Marvel Rivals Season 6

Season 6 also brings smaller balance tweaks for Thor, Magneto, and Punisher. These changes aren’t huge, but they’ll be noticeable to anyone who mains these heroes. Hero proficiency has also been updated — old points automatically convert into new levels and rewards, so nothing is wasted.

Battle Pass and Seasonal Events

The new Season 6 Battle Pass is live, offering fresh costumes for characters like Invisible Woman, Venom, and Mantis. Seasonal events Gone Nutty For Gifts and Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival have been extended until January 29, 2026. A brand-new Whac-A-Jeff event also lets players unlock a free 8-bit costume for Jeff the Land Shark.

New Features and Quality-of-Life Updates

Times Square now has an epic photo mode in Marvel Rivals season 6 for capturing heroic (or hilarious) moments. Controller settings can be saved and shared, making it easier for players to swap setups without starting from scratch.

Competitive Updates and Rewards

Marvel Rivals season 6 adds new nameplate frames, badges, and rewards for all competitive tiers. Even players eliminated early in qualifiers get rewards, which makes participation more rewarding. Champion Points are also expanding for future seasons, emphasizing consistent play over just winning.

Bug Fixes and Optimizations

The patch fixes network issues, ability glitches, and UI bugs. PC players get a smaller install size and optional mouse optimizations. Heroes like Thor, Magneto, Punisher, and Doctor Strange have received adjustments to make gameplay smoother and fairer.

Overall, the update for Marvel Rivals season 6 delivers Deadpool, new content, and plenty of quality-of-life improvements. The full patch notes show this isn’t just a small refresh — it’s a substantial update worth checking out.