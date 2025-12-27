Marvel star Kumail Nanjiani addresses romance rumor with Michelle Obama

Marvel star and comedian Kumail Nanjiani has addressed rumors claiming he had an affair with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

During his recent appearance on the So True With Caleb Hearon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke about the speculation revealing that he was completely unaware of the rumor until someone mentioned it to his wife, Emily V. Gordon.

“There was a rumor going around last year that I was having an affair with Michelle Obama,” he said prompting the podcast host to jokingly exclaim, “Congratulations!”

“I know, I was so excited. My friend – our mutual friend – pulled Emily aside and was like, ‘Hey, I heard that Kumail and Michelle Obama are like doing it,'” he shared.

Nanjiani clarified that multiple people had brought up the claim, but emphasized, “I never met Michelle Obama.” He further shared that his wife hadn’t been “upset” over it – whom he has been married to since 2007.

“’Okay so no affair, got it,” the host added.

Caleb Hearon also pointed out another rumor circulating at the same time suggesting that Jennifer Aniston and Barak Obama were also having an affair.

“Oh my God. What do we think? Do we think it’s real?” Nanjiani jokingly questioned before adding that he felt both Michelle and Barack are out of his and Aniston’s leagues.