As San Diego Comic-Con 2026 comes to a close, Marvel and Hasbro have unveiled a new collection of Marvel Legends Series action figures inspired by the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

The six-inch collectible figures, set to launch in December, feature premium designs with articulated heads, arms and legs.

Each figure is modelled after the character’s appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, giving fans an early preview of the costumes expected to appear in the highly anticipated Marvel Studios film.

Leading the collection is Captain America (Sam Wilson), portrayed by Anthony Mackie, returning after the events of Captain America: Brave New World. His figure includes Captain America’s signature shield and a detachable backpack.

Joining him are fellow Avengers Thor and Shang-Chi. Thor comes equipped with both his legendary hammer Mjolnir and the mystical axe Stormbreaker, while Shang-Chi’s figure includes four interchangeable hands and two Ten Rings power-effect accessories.

The Fantastic Four also take centre stage in the new lineup. Invisible Woman and Human Torch are packaged together with nine accessories, including interchangeable hands, Invisible Woman’s force shield and multiple flame effects for Human Torch.

Meanwhile, Mister Fantastic is paired with the helpful robot H.E.R.B.I.E., featuring alternate hands and an additional head sculpt. The Thing comes with interchangeable hands and an alternate bearded head.

The collection also expands to include characters from the X-Men universe.

Hasbro said the figures will be available through participating retailers, with pre-orders opening on 27 July for select figures. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 18 December.