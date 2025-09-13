Marvel Zombies trailer unleashes Spider-Man vs undead Thanos showdown

A new Marvel Zombies trailer reveals Spider-Man striking undead Thanos with Thor’s Stormbreaker, teasing the dark battles ahead as the series arrives on Disney+ this September.

Marvel Zombies’ new trailer highlights a shocking moment where Spider-Man hurls Thor’s Stormbreaker at undead Thanos, proving Marvel Zombies is set to be one of the most intense Marvel series yet.

The trailer shows iconic Marvel Studios heroes such as Thanos, Captain America and Scarlet Witch transformed into flesh-eating monsters.

The survival of the world falls to a small band of heroes, led by Spider-Man, who must face zombified versions of the Avengers.

It all started with a bite. Now witness the battle in #MarvelZombies, a Marvel Animation four-part event coming September 24, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/KyauaPeWsA — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 12, 2025



Even Stormbreaker fails to stop Thanos, raising the stakes further.

The voice cast includes Awkwafina, David Harbour, Simu Liu, Elizabeth Olsen, Florence Pugh, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tessa Thompson, Hailee Steinfeld, Iman Vellani, Dominique Thorne, Todd Williams and Hudson Thames as Spider-Man.

Marvel Zombies is created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells, with Kevin Feige among the executive producers. The four-episode miniseries premieres on Disney+ on 24 September 2025.

Earlier, Disney+ revealed the first Marvel Zombies trailer, giving fans a closer look at what has been described as the darkest project yet in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The series, which begins streaming on 24 September, will take audiences back into the terrifying alternate reality where the world’s greatest heroes have been turned into the undead.

The Marvel Zombies trailer shows shocking battles as surviving heroes fight against their fallen allies. The footage confirms the series will carry a mature rating, with darker themes and violent action.

With only four episodes, the mini-series already looks set to deliver a chilling and intense story.

Marvel Zombies first appeared in the animated What If…? series, where a virus from the Quantum Realm turned characters such as Captain America, Iron Man, and Scarlet Witch into zombies.