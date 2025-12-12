“Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” actor Wenne Alton Davis killed in crash

Actor Wenne Alton Davis, who starred in a number of television shows, which include “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” passed away late on Monday in Manhattan after being struck by a car, according to police and her agent. She was sixty years old.

Just before 9 p.m. on Monday, an S.U.V. heading westbound on West 53rd Street in Midtown Manhattan turned left onto Broadway and hit a person, as per the authorities on Wednesday, and was declared dead at the hospital.

Ms. Davis’s representative at Clear Talent Group, Jamie Harris, confirmed her death in the collision.

Mr. Harris revealed that Wendy Davis was born in Durham, North Carolina, on October 18, 1965, and went by Wenne Alton Davis in acting roles.

He claimed that Ms. Davis arrived in New York in her late 20s and pursued stand-up comedy before deciding to become an actress. He said that in addition to her career as an actor, she worked as a security guard at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Her residence was in Queens’ Forest Hills.

“She had a huge love for New York, for acting, for her colleagues at J.F.K. and, most of all, her family and her circle of friends (which was also huge),” he stated in a statement.

In a 2023 episode of the comedy series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Ms. Davis portrayed a police officer. In addition, she starred as a driver in the drama series “Blindspot” in 2019. She also had parts in “New Amsterdam” that same year and “The Normal Heart” in 2014.

Furthermore, her IMDb page added that she was cast as a carpenter in “Girls5eva” in 2022 and had appearances in two episodes of “Rescue Me” in 2009, among other parts.