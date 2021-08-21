Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ release date announced with final trailer drop

The final trailer for the highly anticipated Marvel flick Eternals dropped on Thursday, announcing that the film will be releasing in theatres on Nov. 5.

Touted as Marvel’s most ambitious film yet, Eternals focuses on an immortal alien race who has secretly existed on Earth for thousands of years. Called the Eternals, these aliens possess different powers including flying and super strength.

While a teaser was first released back in May, the full length trailer offers more insight into the tone of the film – we see the Eternals emerging after centuries to help humans against the ‘Deviants’.

In one scene from the trailer, it is also revealed why the Eternals did not help the Avengers in the fight against Thanos. Gemma Chan’s character Sersi explains: “We were instructed not to interfere in any human conflicts unless Deviants were involved.”

The latest offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe boasts a stellar cast as its 10 immortal heroes. These include Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, and Barry Keoghan as Druig.

Game of Thrones alum Kit Harrington also stars in the movie as a human Dane Whitman, a.k.a. the Black Knight.

The film is helmed by Chloe Zhao, the Oscar-award winning filmmaker who made history at this year’s Academy Awards as only the second female to win the best director award for Nomadland.

Watch the trailer here: