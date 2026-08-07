Marvel’s new ‘X-Men’ movie eyes Kit Connor as Cyclops

Marvel Studios is reportedly considering British actor Kit Connor for the role of Cyclops in its upcoming X-Men movie, which will mark the mutant superhero team’s first standalone appearance within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to reports, Connor has emerged as the studio’s top choice to play Cyclops, one of the central members of the X-Men. The role was previously portrayed by James Marsden in the original X-Men film trilogy.

The upcoming movie is expected to introduce a new generation of actors as the iconic mutant characters, with director Jake Schreier and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige reportedly meeting with several contenders for different roles.

Connor, 22, is best known for playing Nick Nelson in Netflix’s popular teen drama Heartstopper. The series, which ran for three seasons, recently concluded with a feature-length film.

His potential casting would add another young British star to the expanding Marvel universe. Connor’s Heartstopper co-star Joe Locke has already joined the MCU, starring as Billy Maximoff in the Disney+ series Agatha All Along.

Beyond Heartstopper, Connor has built an increasingly diverse filmography. He played a young Elton John in Rocketman and lent his voice to the animated film The Wild Robot. He also appeared in the war thriller Warfare and starred opposite Rachel Zegler in a contemporary Broadway production of Romeo & Juliet.