Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 covers will be restocked soon

One of the biggest pieces of extremely customizable gaming hardware, PlayStation 5, covers of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are reportedly coming back into the market later this year.

The PS5 console comes with two removable white plates that can be replaced for customization and maintenance purposes.

The multinational video game and digital entertainment company, Sony, has rolled out different colors and contracted with third-party retailers to manufacture different designs, but the one that caught the attention of everyone is a set of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 plates.

According to the Best Buy app, more PS5 Spider-Man 2 covers will go up…on December 18th https://t.co/WSn9BqPoXz — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 19, 2023

However, due to the very high demand for Spider-Man 2 plates, these have been extremely hard to get, while some people are just buying the new PS5 bundle which includes the console and the plates.

As the customized Spider-Man 2 plates are currently out of stock in the market, the American multinational consumer electronics retailer – Best Buy – will reportedly restock more PS5 Spider-Man 2 covers in December.

In order to meet the demand, the new plates might get some delays in restocking due to efforts to produce more units.