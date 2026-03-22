Marvi Malik: Condolences pour in over death of Sherry Rehman's daughter

ISLAMABAD: Condolences have poured in over the death of Sherry Rehman’s daughter as President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep grief over the passing of Marvi Khursheed Malik, daughter of Senator Sherry Rehman.

In a social media post on his X handle, he extended heartfelt condolences and prayed for the departed soul.

The President also prayed for strength and patience for the bereaved family.

President Asif Ali Zardari expresses deep grief over the passing of Marvi Khursheed Malik, daughter of Senator @sherryrehman. He extends heartfelt condolences, prays for the departed soul and for strength & patience for the bereaved family. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 22, 2026

On the other hand, Chairman of the Senate Yousuf Raza Gillani, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Hyder, Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti and Governor Sindh Nehal Hashmi, in their separate messages, expressed condolences with Sherry Rehman over the death of her only daughter, Marvi Malik.

Additionally, Federal Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Amir Muqam, has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the daughter of Senator Sherry Rehman.

In his condolence message, Muqam said that he shares in the grief of Sherry Rehman and the bereaved family during this difficult time.

He prayed that Almighty Allah grants the departed, Marvi, a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bestows patience and strength upon her mother, Sherry Rehman, and all members of the family.

ll Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) senior leader Abdul Hameed Lone has expressed his condolences over the death of Senator Sherry Rehman’s daughter.

In a statement issued here, he said he was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sherry Rehman’s daughter, calling it a profound tragedy.

“This is an immense loss. May Allah grant you the strength to bear this grief,” he stated.He prayed that Allah Almighty forgive the deceased, elevate her ranks, and grant patience and fortitude to the bereaved family.

“In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with you in your grief,” he added.

He further prayed that Allah Almighty grant the late Marvi Malik the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.