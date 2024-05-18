Marwat challenges Ishaq Dar’s appointment as deputy PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat has challenged the appointment of Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported.

In the petition, Sher Afzal Marwat maintained that Ishaq Dar was already working as the Minister of Finance when he was appointed as deputy prime minister on April 28.

“The office of the deputy prime minister is unconstitutional, and there is no provision in the Constitution 1973 that allows the Prime Minister to appoint someone as his deputy,” the PTI leader added.

Sher Afzal Marawat also argued that Ishaq Dar’s appointment is illegal and violates the principle of separation of powers.

The PTI leader requested the IHC to declare Ishaq Dar’s appointment as deputy prime minister as null and void.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected a petition challenging the appointment of Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister

As per details, the petitioner argued that the notification appointing Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister conflicted with the Constitution of Pakistan citing that the Constitution does not provide for the office of Deputy Prime Minister.

The Lahore High Court, however, rejected the petition, and term it inadmissible.