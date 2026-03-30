Mary Beth passes away at the age of 78

Mary Beth Hurt passed away at the age of 78.

On March 28, Saturday, the famous actress died at the age of 78, after a decade-long battle with Alzhemir’s.

The news of Mary’s death was announced by her daughter, Molly Schrader, on Instagram on Sunday, and the demise was also confirmed by Mary’s husband, writer-director Paul Schrader, to The Hollywood Reporter.

Molly penned down a detailed note along with a baby photo of herself with her mother, writing, “Yesterday morning we lost my mom, Mary Beth, to Alzheimer’s after a decade-long battle with the disease. She was an actress, a wife, a sister, a mother, an aunt, a friend, and she took on all those roles with grace and a kind ferocity.

“Although we’re grieving, there is some comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering and is reunited with her sisters in peace.” For those unversed, the late actress was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015.

Mary was known for her 1980s stage and film roles and starred in Oscar-nominated film including ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ and ‘The World According to Garp.’ She told Theatrelife.com in 2010 that she believed she “was born an actress.”