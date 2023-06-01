Marriyum Aurangzeb says political, economic stability topmost priority of PDM

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said political and economic stability of the country is the topmost priority of the PDM led coalition government, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, she said the government is determined to control inflation and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is himself monitoring the relief measures so that their benefit reaches the common man.

She said the agriculture policy institute has been revived and work on seed variation is underway on immediate basis for making the country self-reliant in cooking oil production.

She says prices of essential commodities have significantly reduced due to prudent policies of the government.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Prime Minister has started consultations on upcoming budget proposals for various sectors including agriculture and industry.

She said Kamyab Jawan Program, Benazir Income support program have been revived to impart maximum benefit to the beneficiaries of these program.

The Minister said farmers have been provided relief under the historic Kisaan Package and subsidies on fertilizers, and solarization of agriculture tubewells will be part of the upcoming budget proposals for agriculture sector. She said healthcard budget will also be increased this year.

She lamented how the IMF program was suspended by the previous government but today we are trying to fulfill even the most difficult conditions of the IMF to complete the program.

The Minister said as political panic dives down, economic panic also wanes. She said while the PML-N led coalition government tried every bit during the last one year to revive the economy, the mindset of hatred , polarization and violence continued to impede our way by violent protests, sit-ins and attacking national institutions and memorials of national heroes.