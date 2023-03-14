Maryam Nawaz, Hamza to contest Punjab Assembly elections

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz have decided to contest Punjab Assembly elections, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif will contest election on PP-146 seat while former Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz will contest the poll from PP-150

According to party insiders, their nomination papers would be filed today (Tuesday).

مریم نواز کے پنجاب اسمبلی کی نشست پر انتخاب لڑنے پر مشاورت#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/WE6rI8purn — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) March 14, 2023

Hamza returns home

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza returned to Pakistan after spending three months with his family in US and London.

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif reached Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport in the wee hours of Tuesday where he was warmly welcomed by the PML-N local leaders.

The former Punjab chief minister returned home after ECP announced Punjab Assembly elections on April 30.

Sources privy to the development said that Hamza would be given a key responsibility for PML-N’s electoral campaign in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Board of Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) will start awarding tickets to candidates in Punjab for the provincial election from March 15.

In this connection, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan directed all divisional and district organisations of the party to ensure active interaction with the public.

According to the election schedule, candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 12 to 14, while scrutiny of the papers will be held on March 22.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers up to April 05 and election symbols to candidates will be allotted on April 06, the ECP announced.

