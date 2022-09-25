Sunday, September 25, 2022
Maryam Nawaz advises PM Shehbaz to jack up fuel prices in alleged leaked audio

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz’s another alleged audio conversation has leaked in which she can be heard advising PM Shehbaz to jack up fuel prices, ARY News reported.

Maryam Nawaz who had been opposing increase in fuel prices on media in an alleged audio leak can be heard suggesting PM Shehbaz Sharif to raise fuel prices.

Jacking up fuel prices is inevitable, the PML-N leader can be heard in the alleged audio leak.

The PML-N stalwart also complained about Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in an alleged leaked audio conversation with PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Uncle! US dollar is increasing and Miftah Ismail even not taking responsibility of the hike. Praising Ishaq Dar, Maryam can be heard in the audio leak, saying Dar sahab has control on things, he knows what to do, but Miftah don’t.

She said Miftah Ismail even does not know what he is doing and what results his actions will bring in the future.

He has disappointed, his complaints are coming from everywhere, said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president in the alleged audio leak.

