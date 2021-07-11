Maryam Nawaz warns govt of strong reaction if AJK elections ‘rigged’

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday warned the incumbent government of a strong reaction if elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) are “rigged,” ARY News reported.

Addressing a rally in Hattian Bala, AJK, as part of her election campaign, the PML-N leader alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was spending money to “buy votes” ahead of polls in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“If the govt attempted to rig elections in AJK, Raja Farooq Haider and PML-N would stage a sit-in Islamabad,” she added.

Hitting out at the federal government, the PML-N leader said that the life of the common man in Pakistan has become unbearable due to the “poor economic policies of the incumbent government.”

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) govt have forced commoners to stand in long queues to get sugar,” Maryam Nawaz added.

It is pertinent to mention here that other than the PML-N, the ruling party in Centre Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have also launched their election campaigns in the region.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has begun the second phase of the election campaign from July 5 ahead of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) polls.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to address several public rallies in Azad Jammu and Kashmir ahead of polls set to be held on July 25.

According to details, PTI leader Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, called on PM Imran to discuss matters related to AJK poll.

According to a schedule, the prime minister will visit Mirpur on July 12 where he will address a public gathering. The premier will address a rally in Bagh on July 18 and Muzaffarabad on July 23.