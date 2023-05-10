Maryam Nawaz alleges ‘audios exposed sabotage plan of Imran Khan’

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz alleged on Wednesday that the leaked audio conversations of the PTI leaders exposed the sabotage plan of the party chief Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Commenting on political unrest after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s arrest, Maryam Nawaz said in a Twitter message that the nationals have not come out anywhere in Pakistan after the arrest of ‘evil’.

She alleged that some trained mobsters came out in support of the PTI chief who had received their training at Zaman Park. “The audios have surfaced which proved that the sabotage plan was prepared by Imran Khan. The installations had been marked where attacks would be launched in case of his arrest.”

فتنہ کی گرفتاری کے بعد پورے پاکستان میں کہیں بھی عوام باہر نہیں نکلی۔ صرف وہ تربیت یافتہ بلوائی باہر آئے ہیں جنہیں پچھلے کئی ماہ سے زمان پارک میں اس کی ٹریننگ دی جارہی تھی۔ آج سامنے آنے والی آڈیوز سے بھی یہ بات ثابت ہوگئی ہے کہ اس تخریب کاری کا منصوبہ عمران خان نے خود بنایا ہوا… — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 10, 2023

Maryam Nawaz said that the nation has witnessed the ‘terrorists of PTI’. “The nation has rejected to be part of any protest which is a slap to Imran Khan’s politics of agitation. The government should not show any relaxation to deal with these miscreants.”

Earlier, several controversial audio leaks of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders purportedly discussing the vandalism of Lahore Corps Commander House have surfaced on Wednesday.

In an alleged audio message to party activists, PTI ticket holder Ibad Farooq claimed that he has reached Lahore Corps Commander House along with party leader Yasmeen Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry and Mahmood ur Rasheed.

“We have got clear instructions from Yasmin Rashid to set Corps Commander House on fire,” Ibad Farooq said, adding that Ijaz Chaudhry has also instructed not to stop until release of PTI chairman.

The party ticket holder directed the “PTI tigers’ to immediately reach the house of Corps Commander.

Meanwhile, another purported audio tape featuring Ijaz Chaudhry and his son – Ali Chaudhry – surfaced, discussing the vandalism of government property.

In the audio, Ijaz Chaudhry can be heard discussing the situation of protests following the arrest of Imran Khan. “Almost three people have sustained bullet injuries,” he told Ali Chaudhry.

“His house has been vandalised,” he said, adding that every single thing was taken from the house.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests are being held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.