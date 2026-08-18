Maryam Nawaz announces Basant 2027 dates 

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday announced the dates for next year’s Basant festival, stating that Lahore will once again be illuminated through celebration, culture, and colour, ARY News reported.

The Punjab CM declared that Basant 2027 will be celebrated over three consecutive days in March, announcing a three-day schedule of ceremonies for the occasion.

She stated that the Basant 2027 festivities will take place on March 12, 13, and 14.

Maryam Nawaz reiterated that Lahore will once again light up with colour and festivities.

Detailing the activities planned for Basant 2027, she said that musical, cultural, and various entertaining events will be held during the festival.

Addressing the youth of Punjab and Pakistan, she said, “To the youth of Punjab and Pakistan, this celebration is for you. Come together, create memories, and make Lahore shine with your energy and spirit!

She also addressed overseas Pakistanis: To our overseas Pakistanis and international guests, mark your calendars and come home to the warmth, colours, and festivities of Lahore. “