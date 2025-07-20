CM Maryam Nawaz announces free WiFi service to 22 Punjab cities

In line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision for a digitally connected Punjab, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has significantly expanded its public Wi-Fi initiative, doubling its coverage across the province.

According to PSCA officials, the number of free Wi-Fi access points in Lahore alone has risen from 230 to 430.

The service, previously available in 11 districts, now spans 22, including key areas such as Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Gujrat, Jhelum, Attock, Hasan Abdal, Sahiwal, Okara, and Murree.

This expansion follows a recent series of upgrades aimed at improving internet accessibility across both urban and semi-urban regions.

As part of this initiative, Gujrat city was recently added to the growing public Wi-Fi network.

Data from the PSCA reveals that more than 37.22 million users have benefitted from the free service to date, consuming over 905 terabytes of data. These figures underscore the rising demand for reliable and accessible internet in public spaces.

To meet increasing usage and ensure smoother connectivity, the PSCA has transitioned its infrastructure to Wi-Fi 6 technology.

The advanced upgrade promises faster speeds, lower latency, and more stable performance, particularly in high-traffic areas.

The expanded public Wi-Fi program aligns with the provincial government’s broader strategy to promote digital inclusion and smart city solutions—bridging the digital divide and enhancing everyday convenience for millions across Punjab.