Maryam Nawaz announces launch of ‘Suthra Punjab Program’

Lahore: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered the immediate launch of the ‘Suthra Punjab Program’ across the province.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif has instructed that all areas, big and small, in both urban and rural regions, be cleaned uniformly. She emphasized that there should be no negligence in the cleaning of drains and that no area in any city should be left unclean.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif pointed out that the cleanliness situation in several cities, including Lahore and Sargodha, is not satisfactory.

This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, where the briefing on the ‘Suthra Punjab Program’ and the outsourcing of solid waste management services took place.

