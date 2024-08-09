Maryam Nawaz announces Rs100mn reward for Arshad Nadeem

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced Rs100 million for Arshad Nadeem for winning a gold medal at the javelin throw final in the Paris Olympics 2024.

“Nadeem has given the nation a present on the occasion of the Independence Day,” she said in a statement.

Maryam Nawaz also announced a construction of a sports city named as Arshad Nadeem Sports City in Mian Channu.

Sindh government on Friday also announced a Rs50 million reward for Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem, who won the country’s first individual Olympic gold in the javelin throw final at Paris Olympics 2024.

On the other hand, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has announced to give Rs2 million to him.

Moreover, singer Ali Zafar announced Rs1 million for the athlete for winning gold for Pakistan.

Sindh Government Spokesperson and Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh announced that Arshad Nadeem will be awarded a gold crown.

Additionally, the under-construction new sports stadium in Sukkur will be named after Nadeem to honour his remarkable achievement, he added.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly (NA) on Friday unanimously passed a resolution on Friday to confer a civil award on Arshad Nadeem, who made history by winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics last night.

The resolution, presented during the NA session, praised Nadeem’s remarkable achievement in the javelin throw event, where he set an Olympic record with a throw of 92.97m, securing Pakistan’s first Olympic gold in 40 years.