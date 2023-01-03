Maryam Nawaz appointed PML-N’s vice-president, chief organiser

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has appointed Maryam Nawaz as senior vice-president of the party, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A notification shared by Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that Maryam Nawaz has been authorized to re-organize the party at all functional tiers/levels as the “Chief Organizer”.

“Pursuant to the powers conferred under the Constitution of Pakistan Muslim League -N, the undersigned is pleased to appoint Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif as Senior Vice President” with immediate effect,” the notification reads.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے صدر شہباز شریف نے پارٹی کے بڑے تنظیمی فیصلے کا اعلان کر دیا

شہباز شریف نے @MaryamNSharif مریم نواز شریف کو پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کی سینئر نائب صدر مقرر کر دیا pic.twitter.com/EpiXh0t32P — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) January 3, 2023

