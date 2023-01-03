Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Maryam Nawaz appointed PML-N’s vice-president, chief organiser

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has appointed Maryam Nawaz as senior vice-president of the party, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A notification shared by Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that Maryam Nawaz has been authorized to re-organize the party at all functional tiers/levels as the “Chief Organizer”.

“Pursuant to the powers conferred under the Constitution of Pakistan Muslim League -N, the undersigned is pleased to appoint Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif as  Senior Vice President” with immediate effect,” the notification reads.

