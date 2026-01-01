LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has given her principal approval for the “Sky Glass Bridge” project in Kotli Sattian, Murree. This project marks a first for Punjab and aims to significantly boost regional tourism.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting co-chaired by CM Maryam Nawaz and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting reviewed the “Murree Protection and Restoration Plan,” where it was decided that international experts would be engaged to prevent landsliding in the region.

The Chief Minister directed immediate measures to mitigate the “mudflow hill effect” and ordered financial aid and restoration efforts for victims of landsliding in Chatta Mour, Darya Gali, Bansra Gali, Namal, Jheka Gali, and surrounding areas.

Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz approved the establishment of three new “Hospitality Zones” in the outskirts of Murree, specifically in Shawala, Sozu, and Bruri.

In partnership with the private sector, high-standard five-star hotels will also be constructed. A dedicated team of experts has been formed to oversee the Murree Restoration Project.

The Chief Minister has set a one-month deadline to begin construction on the Murree Glass Train Project. The meeting also reviewed plans for three new parks and was briefed on the development of a Zoological Garden in Bansra Gali, an eco-zone, a bridge crossing, and a state-of-the-art conference room.

To protect local wildlife, a “Bear & Tiger House” and a “Bird Aviary” are being established. Additionally, Murree’s first Glamping Pod Village will be built at Chewra Hill to attract tourists, with its management and administration to be handed over to the private sector.

Other approvals included a Paragliding Club in Chewra, while the Kotli Sattian Chairlift, Punjab House, and Forest Rest House projects remain under review. The CM further ordered the completion of the feasibility report for the Bulk Water Supply Scheme from the Jhelum River to Murree by April 30.

Finally, Maryam Nawaz gave principal approval for Punjab’s first Facility Management Unit, which will oversee the construction, repair, and management of Punjab Houses and other government buildings across various regions.