CM Maryam Nawaz bans timber auctions to curb illegal deforestation in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has put an immediate end to the practice of illegal logging under the guise of timber auctions to safeguard forests, ARY News reported.

The step marks the first time in the province’s history that the traditional auction system has been abolished.

According to the official notification, all tree cutting and timber auctions across Punjab have been suspended with immediate effect.

The decision has been taken to safeguard forests, prevent soil erosion, and ensure greater transparency in forestry management.

Maryam Nawaz has directed the Forest, Wildlife, and Fisheries Department’s Director General to ensure strict compliance with the ban.

The order applies to all categories of timber, including firewood, until further notice.

Officials stated that in the past, trees were cut down in the name of auctions and the proceeds were pocketed by a few individuals. Moving forward, new rules and regulations will be framed with the help of modern technology and mapping systems.

The notification further adds that in the future, high-quality videos and photographs of timber will be provided before any transparent auction process is conducted.

Maryam Nawaz asserted that the move reflects her government’s firm commitment to protect Punjab’s forests and natural resources.