CM Punjab implements digital wage payment system for forest workers

LAHORE: On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government has officially proceeded with a modern branchless banking system to pay wages in the department of Forest, abolishing the traditional cash payment system, ARY News reported



CM Maryam Nawaz emphasised regarding the digital wage payment system that the main mission of her administration is transparency, demonstrating, “Every payment will be made with fairness, ensuring justice for all workers. The outdated cash system, which was subject to corruption and inadequacies, is now a thing of the past.”

Under this new digital wage payment system, forest workers’ wages will be directly transferred into their mobile banking accounts, confirming transparency, efficiency, and financial security.

Biometric authentication and SMS notifications of the workers will be done to complete their verifications, ensuring fairness and transparency, eradicating risks associated with corruption, delays, and unauthorised deductions.

The Punjab Forest Department, in association with the Bank of Punjab, has completed all required arrangements for the recent system.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also admired the initiative, emphasising it as a standard for global management and clarity in financial operations, demonstrating the role of technology in requiring justification.

This new digital wage payment system intends to regain the confidence of workers and ensure their financial stability.

It’s a significant step toward updating and improving payments in the public sector.

