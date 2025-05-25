Maryam Nawaz revokes birth and death registration fees across Punjab

LAHORE: On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, birth and death registration fees have been revoked on an immediate basis across the province, ARY News reported



Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz mentioned that identity is an essential right of every citizen and that the government is working to provide ease to and streamline the processes for the citizens.

Maryam Nawaz specified that digital birth and death registration will now be compulsory for accessing several services, confirming timely registration to save the legal and civil rights of citizens.

According to the recent Punjab Birth, Death Registration Rules 2025, which have been effective now, citizens can register births and deaths free of cost at Union Councils and Municipal Committees for seven years.

Moreover, the condition for a court decree that was mandatory for late registration has also been eradicated, streamlining the process for citizens and families who earlier had to face official obstacles.

Key Highlights of the Punjab Birth, Death Registration Rules 2025:

Free registration of births and deaths for up to seven years.

No requirement of a court decree for late registrations.

Mandatory digital birth and death certificates for service access.

Computerised certificates issued at no cost.

This initiative aims to modernise civil registration under the constructive efforts by the Punjab government to make mandatory services more accessible to the public.

Read More: NADRA develops mobile app for online birth, death registration

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has developed a mobile app for the online registration of birth, death, and change in marital status.

The mobile application was prepared for the online registration of changes in marital status, births, and deaths, says the spokesman of NADRA in a press release.

NADRA spokesman stated that through this app, citizens will be able to register important life events from the comfort of their homes.