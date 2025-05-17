NADRA develops mobile app for online birth, death registration

PESHAWAR: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has developed a mobile app for the online registration of birth, death, and change in marital status.

The mobile application was prepared for the online registration of changes in marital status, births, and deaths, says the spokesman of NADRA in a press release here Saturday.

NADRA spokesman stated that through this app, citizens will be able to register important life events from the comfort of their homes.

The mobile app will initially be introduced in Punjab, where biometric verification facilities are being provided in all union councils.

The NADRA spokesman also mentioned that NADRA one-window counters are being established in Union Councils of Islamabad for facilitation of people.

In a separate development, the authority has partnered with provincial governments to modernise civil documentation to introduce a digital birth and death registration system across hospitals and healthcare centres in Pakistan.

This step is part of the Uraan Pakistan program, focused on utilising technology for effective governance and economic growth.

The Digital Birth and Death Registration System are also being upgraded to ensure recording and maintenance of a detailed tracking of life events, under the National Registration and Biometric Policy Framework, as a collaborative effort with the World Bank.

Additionally, NADRA has taken a key step, offering first-time applicants the opportunity to get their national ID cards made free of charge, making citizens’ identity registration more easy.

This issuance of the NADRA lifetime ID cards for organ donors marks an important step toward modernising Pakistan’s documentation system.