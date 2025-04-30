NADRA upgraes non-chip National ID card

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has made a significant announcement of a major upgrade to its NADRA ID card system, offering a non-chip National ID card with several smart features.



This step has the purpose of providing citizens with enhanced security and ease at a lower cost.

Key Features of the New NADRA ID Card

Bilingual Information: The card now comprises particulars in both English and Urdu, ensuring consistency across passports and official documents. QR Code Integration: Citizens can access their digital identity through the Pak ID mobile app using the embedded QR code. Special Benefits for Organ Donors: Registered organ donors will receive a distinctive mark on their ID card, along with lifetime validity. Exclusive Features for Persons with Disabilities: Special identification markers and lifetime validity are included for individuals with disabilities. Renewal and Replacement Options: Citizens can opt for the non-chip ID card when renewing, modifying, or replacing a lost card.

Fee Structure and Delivery Timeline

Normal Processing: PKR 400 (Delivery in 31 days)

PKR 400 (Delivery in 31 days) Urgent Processing: PKR 1,150 (Delivery in 15 days)

PKR 1,150 (Delivery in 15 days) Executive Processing: PKR 2,150 (Delivery in 9 days)

PKR 2,150 (Delivery in 9 days) First-Time Issuance for 18-Year-Olds: Free under the normal category

According to the recent updates, NADRA has revised its Smart ID card fee structure for 2025. The fee for a Smart CNIC is now PKR 750 for normal processing, PKR 1,500 for urgent, and PKR 2,500 for executive processing. Citizens can apply for NADRA ID cards through NADRA registration centres or its online portal.

This recent development highlights NADRA’s commitment to digital transformation and secure identification, ensuring a streamlined process for Pakistani citizens in affordable price.

Read More: NADRA, Smart ID card, B-Form fee update April 2025

As per National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) data, the updated fee structure for the issuance and renewal of Smart National Identity Card (Smart CNIC) and Child Registration Certificate (B-Form), cost for a new Smart CNIC is 750 for normal processing, 1,500 for urgent, and 2,500 for executive processing.