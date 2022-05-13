Maryam Nawaz batters PTI MNAs for receiving govt allowances, salaries

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that PTI leaders’ morals vanish at the sight of money and allowances, ARY News reported.

Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter to criticize PTI leaders who, despite resigning from eh assemblies, reportedly received salaries and allowances. She asked, ” Are they enjoying government facilities for ruining the country or breaking the constitution?”

She made the comment in response to a video shared by a PML-N leader Hassan Ayub Khan. In the video, NA Speaker Asad Qiaser were seen to be using a government allotted vehicle.

جھوٹے اور ملک کا خون چوسنے والے لوگ۔ اسمبلیوں سے استعفے ایسے دے کر گئے تھے جیسے کبھی واپس نہیں آئیں گے مگر ان کے تمام اصول پیسہ دیکھ کر ہوا ہو جاتے ہیں۔ نوٹ اور مراعات دیکھ کر عمران اور PTI کی رال ٹپکنے لگتی ہے۔ کس چیز کی تنخواہیں لے رہے ہیں؟ ملک برباد کرنے کی یا آئین توڑنے کی؟ https://t.co/P1YeLanFhF — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 13, 2022

Maryam Nawaz wrote, “PTI MNA’s exited the National Assembly as if they would never return, but their morals vanish at the sight of money and allowances.”

She added, “are these leaders getting allowances and salaries for destroying Pakistan and subverting the constitution?”

