Maryam Nawaz breaks fast with prisoners in Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Sunday visited Central Jail Lahore in Kot Lakhpat and broke her fast with women prisoners, ARY News reported.

Instead of mixing up with the guests, the Punjab chief minister extended her support to the prisoners by eating with them at Iftar and presenting gifts, clothes and assistance of Rs15,000 to them.

A video shared by Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb showed CM Maryam Nawaz presenting samosas, pakoras, fruits and food to the women prisoners. She also visited different sections of the jail and planted a sapling in the lawns of Kot Lakhpat Jail.

She also visited the cell where her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was kept during his period of imprisonment. She, while recalling those days spent in jail, got emotional.

Besides meeting the prison officials, Maryam also spoke to the prisoners and asked about their issues and problems.

The chief minister also inaugurated a 20-bed hospital for rehabilitation of drug-addicts in the Central Jail. Maryam also inaugurated the video call facility for prisoners – a first of its kind.

CM Maryam visited kitchen of the jail and checked and reviewed the quality of food being prepared for prisoners.



Former Senator Pervez Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Bokari, Chief Secretary, Secretary Home, Special Secretary Home, IG Prisons Farooq Nazir and other officials also accompanied.