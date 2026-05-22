LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday spoke out for the first time regarding the controversy involving PML-N MPA Saqib Chadhar and actress Momina Iqbal, issuing a stern warning that anyone who harasses, blackmails, or threatens a woman will not be pardoned.

Maryam Nawaz stated that while the matter is private, it will be resolved strictly on merit and in accordance with the law.

The Chief Minister emphasized that no one is above the law, regardless of their position or political affiliation.

She assured that state institutions will act independently and impartially, strictly following the Constitution.

Furthermore, she warned that strict action would be taken against anyone threatening to leak a woman’s private content or exert undue pressure on her.

“The strictest warning has been issued to those responsible,” the CM stated, adding that the abuse of political power and influence will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

On the othter hand, PML-N MPA Saqib Chadhar has accused actress Momina Iqbal of “playing the women card,” claiming there has been no contact between them for the past eight months.

According to reports, Saqib Chadhar stated that he possesses complete records in support of his claims, alleging that the matter is being misrepresented.

He further said that the actress’s fiancé, after viewing a video, issued threats against him, adding that he has already submitted an application at a police station regarding the alleged threats.

The PML-N lawmaker also claimed that he has recently learned that Momina Iqbal is planning to get married. He added that her mother had contacted him and apologised, while challenging the actress to present evidence of any alleged calls or communication.