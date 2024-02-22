Maryam Nawaz calls for early completion of Ramzan package

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s senior vice president and chief organiser, Maryam Nawaz, the party’s nominee for the Punjab CM slot, has ‘called’ for early completion of the Ramzan package, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Maryam Nawaz, who is all set to become the first woman chief minister in Punjab, has directed the administration to ensure the timely completion of the Ramzan package to provide relief to the general public.

Sources further say that Punjab’s expected next CM has ordered the administration to give the status of Ramzan Bazars to the Model Bazars as her government will start with the commencement of the Holy month of Ramazan.

According to the package, masses will get relief on the purchase of flour, ghee, pulses, sugar and other essential items.

Separately, the federal cabinet approved Ramzan relief package 2024 worth Rs7.49 billion as the holy month draws closer.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Kakar, ratified decisions taken in the ECC meeting.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved Rs 7,492.75 million proposed for subsidy in account of Ramazan Relief Package 2024 to the targeted beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which is provided for in the budget for 2023-24.