Maryam Nawaz criticises SC judges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz while criticizing judges of the Supreme Court on Monday said that impact of apex court’s verdicts stays for decades.

Maryam Nawaz along with the coalition government was addressing a press conference in federal capital ahead of hearing by the apex court on Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s petition challenging the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling.

Maryam Nawaz said that said she can write the entire history of the judiciary, just one wrong decision destroys all the cases, if you make the right decision, no matter how much you are being criticized.

The PML-N said that when Hamza Shahbaz Sharif won the election, PTI took the petitions to the Supreme Court registry. On this, the registrar said, sit here and prepare the petition now.

“One or two judges, who have always been anti-PML-N and anti-government, they are repeatedly included in the bench,” she said.

Recalling the Senate chairman election, the PML-N stalwart said that six votes were rejected in the election of Sadiq Sanjrani and when they approached the court it said that the speaker’s ruling cannot be challenged.

She said that now that the Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari has ruled that the votes will not be counted against Chaudhry Shujaat’s will, the Supreme Court has summoned him, why? she asked.

The PML leader alleged that the interpretation of the constitution is changed by looking at the head of the party, if the head of the party is Nawaz Sharif, then a decision like Iqama is issued against him. It was said that the head of the party does everything, now if Chaudhry Shujaat as the president gives any orders to the party, the interpretation is different.

She said, look at the scales and fix them, if the scales are fixed then Pakistan will fix itself.

Talking about the bad economy, the current government was destabilized in 2017. Ever since Nawaz Sharif was thrown out on a prank like Iqama, this country has been reeling.

