Maryam Nawaz demands strict action against human smugglers

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has demanded strict action against the human smugglers risking precious lives, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Maryam Nawaz expressed sorrow over the death of dozens of Pakistanis in the Greece boat tragedy. She expressed condolences to the affected families and prayed for the peace of departed souls in the incident.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced to observe mourning day on Monday (tomorrow) and constituted a four-member high-level committee to probe into the death of dozens of Pakistanis in the Greece boat tragedy.

PM Shehbaz Sharif announced that the national flag will be flown at half-mast and special prayers will be offered for the deceased people in the Greece boat tragedy.

The premier constituted a high-level committee to probe into the incident.

The probe committee will collect evidence and facts regarding the people who drowned in the shipwreck to ascertain responsible persons and investigate the human trafficking aspects.

PM Sharif said in a statement that the government will table recommendations for addressing the issue through global cooperation and joint framework.

The government will also review short-term and long-term legislation to curb the issue besides envisaging laws for giving penalties to the people responsible for such kinds of incidents, he added.

The investigation committee will present its report in a week and further action will be taken by the federal government.

500 still missing, says UN

The UN human rights office said that up to 500 people are still missing from a migrant boat that sank off Greece.

The spokesman Jeremy Laurence said that large numbers of women and children were among those missing in the “horrific tragedy” that left 78 people dead. He added that the appalling loss of life underscored the need to bring people smugglers to justice.

A media outlet reported that at least 298 Pakistanis died, 135 from the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

One estimate indicated about 400 Pakistanis were on board. Pakistan’s foreign ministry has so far confirmed that only 12 of the 78 survivors were from Pakistan.