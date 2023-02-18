Maryam Nawaz denies scolding husband Capt Safdar

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz has asserted that she did not scold her husband, Capt (retd) Safdar Awan, over the latter’s remarks against party leadership, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the PML-N senior vice president made these remarks during meeting with journalists in Lahore.

Responding to a question regarding Capt Safdar’ remarks, Maryam Nawaz said that she did not scold Capt Safdar, adding that she was not looking forward to ‘any position’ currently to take over.

It is pertinent to mention here that , Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Captain (retired) Safdar said he is not seeing Maryam Nawaz as prime minister in near future.

“Not seeing Maryam Nawaz as PM in near future,” Captain (retired) Safdar Awan said in his exclusive interview with ARY News.

The PML-N leader said the ‘vote ko izzat do’ narrative of the party was buried on the day when PML-N decided to vote to ensure an extension to the former COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa. Safdar said he thinks whoever vote for Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension except for Pervaiz Rasheed, are ‘convicts.’

Talking to journalists today, She also lambasted the former premier for not appearing before the court, saying that Imran Khan was afraid of being caught as he had committed crimes. “A special watch was gifted to Prime Minister of Pakistan, which Khan sold,” she added.

She further claimed that the PTI chief came into power through the establishment’s support and was now trying to use the judiciary. “He [Imran Khan] drafted a 12-year plan to rule the country; however, his plans were thwarted by Nawaz Sharif,” she added.

“[PTI Chairman] Imran Khan was ousted because he committed crimes,” she alleged, adding that her party leadership cannot be compared with Imran Khan as political cases were registered against the former.

The PML-N leader further said that she doesn’t think any institution was still supporting the PTI chief. “Imran Khan is demanding action against a person, whose tenure he wanted to be extended,” she said, in apparent reference to former COAS Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In response to a question, Maryam Nawaz regretted that the country was witnessing the politics of accusations, not performance, stressing the need for a constructive conversation.

