Maryam Nawaz directs formation of anti-encroachment police force

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the establishment of a special police force to prevent encroachment on the Ravi Urban Development Authority’s (RUDA) Land.

Chaired a special meeting for review the projects under the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and other ongoing development projects, Maryam Nawaz Sharif also passed directives for stopping illegal sale and purchase of land in the RUDA area.

Earlier in the meeting, the chief minister was briefed in detail by CEO RUDA Imran Amin.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the relevant authorities to coordinate with China and other international organisations for the completion of the projects. She also reviewed progress on RUDA Project Twin Cities and was apprised of increasing the forest area from 20 to 35 percent.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari attended the meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, the Punjab government started cheque distribution among eligible families to construct their houses under the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ programme.

Read More: How to apply for loan under ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ scheme?

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attended the cheque distribution ceremony of ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ programme as the chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said that She said that the Punjab government in fulfilling the dream of Nawaz Sharif by enabling the needy persons to build their own houses. Maryam Nawaz said that around 500,000 applications were received for ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar programme.

She said that under the scheme, the needy people will be given a loan of up to Rs 1.5 million. She said that there would be a draw-through ballot every month.