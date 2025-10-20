CM Maryam Nawaz distributes ‘Flood Cards’ in Okara

OKARA: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz distributed ‘Flood Cards’ in Okara on Monday, marking the beginning of a comprehensive rehabilitation program under the provincial government, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a flood relief card distribution ceremony in Depalpur, Maryam Nawaz said that “Nawaz Sharif’s daughter has come to fulfil her promise.”

She said that the affected families are being given their rightful share, though she believes they deserve even more.

Maryam Nawaz described the recent floods as the most devastating in Punjab’s history, adding that rehabilitation efforts have now formally begun. “I will not rest until the last affected person returns home,” she asserted.

The chief minister stated that the Punjab government’s funds belong to the people and will be spent entirely on their welfare.

“This is not charity but a repayment of the debt owed to the people of Punjab,” Maryam Nawaz said, assuring that all payments will be made transparently with zero tolerance for corruption.

Read more: Floods cause loss worth Rs822 billion across Pakistan: report

The chief minister added that no discrimination will be made between cities or individuals, and under her leadership, “no one can exploit the people of Punjab.”

Maryam Nawaz further said that 70% of the flood damage survey has been completed, and compensation has already begun even before the process is finalized. She announced that around 72 complaint camps have been set up for those whose names are missing from the relief lists.

Each affected family will receive compensation through cheques and ATM cards — Rs50,000 will be distributed immediately, while the remaining amount can be withdrawn via ATMs. So far, over 71,000 bank accounts have been opened for flood-affected families across Punjab.