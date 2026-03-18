Rs5000 Eidi offer: Is it real?

LAHORE: A fraudulent online Eidi scheme circulating under the name of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has been exposed, targeting citizens ahead of Eid ul-Fitr, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the scam, widely shared on social media and WhatsApp, falsely claims that all residents above the age of 12 are eligible to receive Rs5,000 via Easypaisa or JazzCash.

Cybersecurity experts and investigators have confirmed that the so-called Maryam Nawaz Eidi Scheme is completely fake. Fraudsters are using a deceptive website — govtpunjab.com.pk — designed to look like an official government portal. In reality, it is a private domain with no affiliation to the Punjab government.

The scam asks citizens to register by providing sensitive details such as CNIC numbers, mobile numbers, and digital wallet credentials, putting users at risk of identity theft and financial fraud.

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Experts also found that the site links to gambling apps, suggesting that it is primarily set up to generate revenue through referrals while stealing personal data.

Officials have clarified that no such Eidi scheme has been launched by Maryam Nawaz or any credible institution. They stressed that all official government initiatives are hosted on verified domains like punjab.gov.pk, and citizens’ personal information is never collected through private websites.

Security analysts have warned that falling victim to the Maryam Nawaz Eidi Scheme scam could result in loss of funds from mobile wallets, SIM-swap fraud, or misuse of identity for illegal purposes.

Authorities urge the public to avoid clicking on unverified links received through WhatsApp, Facebook, or other social media platforms. Citizens are advised to always check official government portals and never share sensitive information, including CNIC details or banking PINs, with unknown sources.

With Eid ul-Fitr approaching, authorities say vigilance is critical to protect personal data and avoid falling prey to scams that exploit the name of public officials for fraud.