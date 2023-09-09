29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Advertisement -

Maryam Nawaz likely to visit Karachi, other Sindh cities this month

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz is expected to visit Sindh this month, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, the PML-N chief organiser is likely to visit Karachi and Hyderabad later this month for the reorganization of party in Sindh

“The schedule of her visit to Karachi and Hyderabad is being prepared,” sources say.

The announcement of the new office-bearers of PML-N Sindh is also expected during her visit to Sindh.

In this connection, party’s provincial chapter has started making preparations for the proposed visit of Maryam Nawaz. Sources said that many notable personalities from Sindh would join PML-N during her visit.

Separately, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided to kickstart his election campaign today (Saturday).

According to details, the former foreign minister will reach Badeen today alongside a visit to Thatta and Sajawal.

Later, the PPP chairman will then visit Tando Adam Khan and Hyderabad. He will reach Nawabshah, Sukkur and Kashmore via Hyderabad.

Bilawal Bhutto will leave Multan for Lahore to attend party’s central executive committee meeting.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.