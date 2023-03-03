‘Zamanat Park not Zaman Park’: Maryam Nawaz takes jibes at Imran Khan in Gujranwala convention

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday took direct jabs at rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its chief Imran Khan by bringing a toy truck in the workers convention and calling PTI chief’s residence ‘Zamanat (bail) Park‘ instead of Zaman Park.

Addressing the convention in the city she termed ‘PML-N stronghold’, Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan is such a “hypocrite” and “liar” that he cannot even stick to a single statement for long and never even accepts his basic failures.

“When he lost power, he accused the United States and cited that diplomatic cypher was the reason behind his ouster, now he is begging the US for pardon. Yesterday, he said that he is ending the Jail Bharo Tehreek (court arrest movement) forgetting that the movement didn’t even start, it was a failure,” said Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz maintained that a court arrest movement cannot succeed when the leader himself is hiding in his home “Zamanat (bail) Park”.

She reminded the audience of today’s alleged audio leak of a conversation between PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and his brother lawyer Faisal Chaudhry and said that PTI is habitual of setting up everything in their favour and now they are “bring trucks outside courts”.

She also brought a toy truck with her and said the now people should only be looking at truck to know that she is talking about PTI and Imran Khan, suggesting that PTI should change their electoral symbol to truck.

“We will puncture all four tyres of this truck and will send it home,” Maryam Nawaz told the crowd.

She also criticized the judiciary and said that whenever she shows the instituton the mirror, she is accused of contempt of court but no contempt occurs when Nawaz Sharif was disqualified “just for not receiving a salary?”.

“There is no contempt of court, no insult of judiciary when a man (Imran Khan) gets clean chit from court despite the fact that he lied on his nomination form? despite the fact that he hid his daughter. When will you (judiciary) punish him?” she asked.

جیو گجرانوالہ ♥️🙌 pic.twitter.com/YBOz1iJRyA — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 3, 2023

Maryam Nawaz thanked the party wokers of Gujranwala for showing up in huge numbers in the convention and said that if someone has any doubt that PML-N isn’t popular among youth, he or she can come and see this huge rally.

“It was (also) the people of Gujranwala who recognised Fitna (mischief) Khan well before the rest of the country,” said Maryam Nawaz.

