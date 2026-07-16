LAHORE, July 16: A school’s outer wall collapsed during the landing of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s helicopter in Arifwala, with the incident captured on video, ARY News reported.

The video shows the helicopter landing at a temporary helipad in a housing colony, while the school’s boundary wall collapses as the aircraft comes down.

Maryam Nawaz had arrived in Arifwala to inaugurate Eminence School.

According to initial information, the wall collapsed due to the strong air pressure generated by the helicopter’s landing.

No injuries were reported in the wall collapse, while authorities have not issued any further statement about the incident.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister, Marayam Nawaz, said that she couldn’t sleep for three days after roof collapse tragedy that occurred in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a ceremony, Maryam Nawaz said the Punjab government wants to carry out development projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well. She said the opposition claims that only Lahore is getting attention, but development work is taking place across the entire province.

She said every person living in Punjab is the responsibility of her government and vowed to continue working for public welfare.

Talking about the situation in Azad Kashmir, the chief minister said violence and bloodshed cannot be allowed. She urged people to support those who deliver development instead of those who fail to serve the public.

Maryam Nawaz also highlighted the Punjab government’s public transport projects, saying the province now has Pakistan’s biggest public transport system. She said electric bus service will be expanded to nine more districts by the end of July.

The chief minister said 1,100 electric buses will be operating in Punjab by August 15, adding that the government plans to increase the fleet to 5,000 electric buses over the next five years.