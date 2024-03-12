CM Maryam Nawaz order reduction in housing installments for low-income groups

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has instructed to reduce housing installments for low-income individuals and set a deadline for marking land for housing construction in districts, according to a statement issued by her spokesperson.

CM Maryam Nawaz also ordered measures to lower the overall cost of housing.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on the one lakh houses project, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized her commitment to ensuring no citizen in Punjab remains homeless. She stated that every citizen should have their own house, aligning with the government’s manifesto of providing affordable housing for all.

During the meeting, the Secretary Housing highlighted issues related to the scheme for low-income individuals. Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Advisor Pervaiz Rasheed, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, Zeeshan Malik, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Chairman P&D, Secretary Housing, Secretary Finance, Commissioner Lahore, DG PHA, Project Director of Punjab Affordable Housing Program, and other officials attended the meeting.

OVER ONE MILLION HOUSEHOLDS RECEIVE RAMADAN CARE PACKAGE IN PUNJAB

Under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, digital monitoring of the “Ramadan Nighaban Package” is underway, with a daily report to be submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office. The delivery of the Ramadan care package has been completed for over one million households. Additionally, the verification of names and addresses for 48 lakh 70 thousand households out of 64 lakh 79 thousand eligible for the Ramadan care package has been finalized.

Across Punjab, the verification process for 47 lakh households eligible for the “Ramadan Nighaban Package” has been completed. In the past 10 days, 1271 price control magistrates have inspected 417162 places, leading to the identification of 10879 shopkeepers and traders engaged in overcharging.

These offenders have been fined over 2 crore 87 lakh rupees, with 755 FIRs filed and 2153 peddlers arrested. In the latest inspections conducted yesterday, 1271 price control magistrates inspected 2479 locations across the province, resulting in fines exceeding 16 lakh 28 thousand rupees on wholesalers, along with 30 FIRs and 94 arrests.

The distribution of Ramadan packages has been significant, with Lahore district leading with over 75,000 packages distributed, followed by Khanewal with more than 70,000, and Dera Ghazi Khan with over 63,000 packages.