Imran Khan a ‘foreign-funded’ agent of chaos: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that the events of Zaman Park and the international support Imran Khan received after resisting arrest through his supporters had her convinced that the PTI chief is a “foreign-funded” agent tasked to spread chaos in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing media in Punjab’s capital city, the PML-N leader said that Imran Khan hid behind his supporters while they attacked police personnel who were there to arrest him to just produce him in court in the same fashion as “gangsters”.

She also raised doubts over the international condemnation the police action on Zaman Park received and said that if people like Zalmay Khalilzad are condemning action against him (Imran Khan), she is convinced, keeping in view the “foreign funding case”, that Imran Khan is a foreign-funded agent of chaos.

“None can fight state and if the state wants to arrest someone, it could be done in minutes, but the government was careful as it didn’t want the men, women and children who were there at Zaman Park,” said Maryam Nawaz.

She maintained that Imran Khan is a hypocrite who has kept his children abroad but is using Pakistani citizens’ children for his protection.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that PTI gave shelter to some terrorists from banned organisations in Zaman Park and one of PTI’s “touts” tweeted that they are even ready for a helicopter attack”.

“What does that mean, they are openly calling for violence against the state institutions. What is the difference between them and terrorists?” she asked the media.

She was of the view that from now onwards, she expects that PTI shouldn’t be treated like a political force but a terrorist organization.

