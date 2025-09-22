CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurates electric buses in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the electric bus service in Sahiwal on Monday.

Following the inauguration, Maryam Nawaz also boarded one of the electric buses and took a tour of the city.

Last week, Maryam Nawaz launched eco-friendly electric buses.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, she said 60 electric buses would be operational within Sargodha city and 105 in Sargodha division.

A charging station has been established in Sargodha for these buses.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz announces financial aid for reconstruction of flood-damaged homes

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz further announced that owners of livestock lost in the floods will also be compensated with Rs200,000 to Rs500,000, and the distribution of cheques will begin within five days.

Highlighting the scale of devastation, she said the floods affected 27 cities and more than 5,000 villages. She asserted that had the Punjab government not acted promptly, the loss of life could have been far greater.

Relief efforts enabled the safe evacuation of 2.5 million people to secure locations, along with the provision of food and other necessities.

The chief minister added that not only were people rescued, but their livestock were also shifted to safer areas to protect livelihoods.