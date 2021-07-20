Maryam, Jemima engage in Twitter spat

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith engaged in a spat on Twitter over the former’s “antisemitic” statement during a rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to Maryam’s remarks, Ms Goldsmith said she left Pakistan after “antisemitic attacks” by the media and local politicos.

“My kids are “being raised in the lap of the Jews,” announced ⁦@MaryamNSharif⁩ today,” she tweeted.

“I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of antisemitic attacks by the media & politicians (& weekly death threats & protests outside my house). But still it continues.”

Hitting back at Jemima Goldsmith, the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz tweeted: “I have absolutely no interest in you, your sons or your personal lives because I have better things to do and say but if your ex drags in families of others out of spite, others will have nastier things to say. You have only your ex to blame.”

I have absolutely no interest in you, your sons or your personal lives because I have better things to do and say but if your ex drags in families of others out of spite, others will have nastier things to say. You have only your ex to blame. https://t.co/DxoUqwjoTn — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 20, 2021

It all started when Prime Minister Khan, addressing a public rally in Azad Kashmir, hit out at former premier Nawaz Sharif, who went to the UK in 2019 for treatment, for attending his grandson Junaid Safdar’s polo match.

In response, Maryam Nawaz, who has been in Azad Jammu and Kashmir for the past few days running her party’s campaign to woo voters ahead of the July 25 election in the region, blasted him, “He [Junaid] is Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, not Goldsmith’s. He is not being raised in the laps of Jews.”