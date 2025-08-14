Maryam Nawaz lauds armed forces for defeating India in Marka-e-Haq

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has lauded Pakistan’s armed forces for their decisive response to the Indian aggression in the Marka-e-Haq and said that resounding victory elevated Pakistan’s stature on the global stage.

Addressing an event to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, the chief minister also paid tribute to the courageous leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, commending his bold and resolute command.

She also praised the Pakistan Air Force, noting that its brave eagles shot down six Indian fighter jets.

“A new Pakistan has emerged on the world map after this historic victory against India,” Maryam Nawaz added. The chief minister also emphasised the nation’s unity, saying that we all stand as an impregnable wall for the sovereignty and defense of our country.

Read More: Pakistan honours Field Marshal Asim Munir, PAF chief, other heroes on Independence Day

Maryam Nawaz vowed to combat divisive and disruptive mindsets and said, “We will win the war against those spreading chaos and discord in our nation.”

In her address, the chief minister also offered prayers for the protection of Pakistan and its armed forces.

“Our prayers are with our forces and our nation. May Allah safeguard Pakistan.” She also prayed for the martyrs, stating, “May Allah elevate the ranks of our martyrs.”