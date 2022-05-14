Maryam Nawaz lauds DPO Sialkot for disrupting PTI rally

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday lauded district police officer (DPO) Sialkot for barring PTI leaders from holding a public gathering at CTI ground, ARY NEWS reported.

Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter to share the video of DPO Sialkot where he was trying to persuade PTI leader Usman Dar for changing the public gathering’s venue and said: ‘Shahbash [Keep it up] Hasan!”

شاباش حسن ! pic.twitter.com/9AsqubVPv0 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 14, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar and other party workers ahead of a scheduled rally in the area earlier today.

The police raided the jalsagah with heavy machinery over preparation for public rally in the city. A scuffle broke out between PTI workers and police at the venue.

Police entered the venue of PTI public meeting claiming that the district administration had not allowed the party to hold a public meeting at CTI Ground in Sialkot.

Upon resistance by PTI workers, police resorted to tear gas shelling and baton-charge in an effort to disperse PTI workers.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood announced that the party would now hold its Sialkot rally at VIP Cricket Ground and demanded of the authorities immediately release Usman Dar and other PTI leaders.

Later, former prime minister Imran Khan urged all party workers to come out on streets across the country after Isha prayers and stage a protest against the “imported government” after police stopped PTI workers from holding a rally at Sialkot ground.

when they are in power – storming of SC, Model Town murders, bribing judges, NS trying to declare himself Amir ul Momineen. They use & abuse democracy when in opposition & totally destroy all democratic norms when in power. But ppl have now risen ag them. #امپورٹڈ__حکومت__نامنظور — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2022

