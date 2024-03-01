19.9 C
Friday, March 1, 2024
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz orders removal of encroachment from markets

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has given one month to the administration to remove encroachment from Lahore markets, ARY News reported. 

Maryam Nawaz passed the orders after taking notice of the problems faced by the citizens due to keeping goods in front of the shops.

The citizens complained to the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz that the shopkeepers have kept the goods outside. They are facing serious problems in traffic due to the encroachment of the stalls and carts that also lead to everyday accidents.

Following the complaints of citizens, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz directed the administration to remove traffic jams and obstacles in the roads and markets.

Shopkeepers should keep the goods within the limits of their shops and make sure that the carts put stalls at the designated places so that the citizens, shopkeepers and porters do not suffer.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz directed the concerned authorities to resolve the complaints of the citizens within a month and ensure the flow of traffic and convenience for the citizens.

Earlier, the Punjab CM visited Rawalpindi Ring Road and directed the authorities concerned to complete the project by December.

