Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches ‘Clinics on Wheels’ project

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated the Clinics on Wheels project, ARY News reported.

Under the project, 200 clinics on wheels will provide health facilities to 4 million people of the province.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said these clinics will be deployed in densely populated areas of big cities where residents often face challenges in accessing hospital care.

الحمدللہ خدمت کا سفر تیزی سے جاری۔۔۔ فیلڈ یسپتال کے کامیاب آغاز کے بعد وزیراعلیٰ مریم نوازشریف عوام کو مزید سہولیات کی فراہمی کیلیے کلینک آن وی ویلز سروس کا بھی افتتاح کردیا pic.twitter.com/vgh7w0BaNK — PMLN (@pmln_org) May 10, 2024

She further said provincial government is taking health facilities to the doorsteps of the people.

Maryam Nawaz also announced to provide state of the art cardiology facilities in eight cities of Punjab including Mianwali, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jhelum, Sahiwal, Murree and Layyah.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif gave the go-ahead to restore the laptop scheme for students across the province.

This decision was made during a meeting held in Lahore today.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister emphasized the imperative need to enhance educational infrastructure, particularly in underprivileged regions.

The meeting was briefed on the promotion of higher education, laptop scheme, and transport facilities for students. It also agreed to establish new universities and colleges in backward districts on a priority basis.

Maryam Nawaz was informed that over 650,000 students are currently enrolled in both private and public sector universities in Punjab, comprising 44% boys and 56% girls.